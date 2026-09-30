Bihar Board 10th, 12th Marksheet, Documents Available On Digilocker: Here's How To Check

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Marksheet: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the Bihar board 10th and 12th marksheets and passing documents for the 2026 examination year on the Digilocker platform. According to the official announcement, this will help in quick verification of documents for higher education admission, scholarships, jobs and other services.

BSEB Chairman Dr Thyagarajan SM also stated that the marksheets and certificates of examinations conducted before 2026 will soon be made available on DigiLocker.

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The BSEB also shared the update in a social media post on X.

With the help of this initiative, students will receive the documents directly from the issuing institution, ensuring their authenticity, the official announcement noted.

How To Get Documents Through Digilocker?

Bihar board Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to access the passing certificates and BSEB marksheets through the Digilocker platform.

Visit the DigiLocker website: digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker mobile application. Sign up or log in with your Aadhaar-verified mobile number. Go to Issued Documents/Search Documents section and select Bihar School Examination Board Select Class 10th or 12th document, enter required details (Roll Code, Roll Number, Year 2026) and get the document.

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According to the official notification, students will now be free from the problem of documents getting lost, damaged, or being fake.