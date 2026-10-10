BSEB Extends Registration Deadline For Matric, Intermediate Exams 2028: Apply By October 24

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the students appearing for the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) annual examinations 2028.

BSEB Chairman Dr Tyagarajan S.M announced the extension of the online registration window; the registration link will now remain open till October 24, 2026, giving schools additional time to complete the registration process for eligible class 9 and 11 students. Earlier the deadline to submit the application was October 10, 2026.

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The registration process will be conducted online through the respective portals for secondary and intermediate examination. School heads are responsible for registering students using the user ID and password within the revised deadline.

For the matric annual examination 2028, the registration portal to register students of class 9 is secondary.biharboard.online.org and for the intermediate annual examination 2028 the registration portal to register students of class 11 is intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

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The board has clearly stated that the registration will be completed through school heads. Students should coordinate with their respective institutions to ensure that their details are submitted within the given timeframe.

School authorities should complete the process within the extended registration window to avoid missing the revised deadline for the Bihar board annual examination 2028.