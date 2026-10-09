UP Education Sector Recruitment: 17,059 Posts To Be Filled, Exams In November, December

UP Education Sector Recruitment: The recruitment process for 17,059 posts in Uttar Pradesh education sector has been expedited as a part of the state's target to recruit for 1,00,000 government posts within six months. The vacancies cover diverse positions across the higher education, secondary education, and basic education departments, including assistant professor, principals, assistant teachers and lectures.

According to Prashant Kumar, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), recruitment for 2,047 posts in the Higher Education Department is currently ongoing. The vacancies include 111 posts for principals and 1,936 posts for assistant professors. The written examination for the recruitment of assistant professor is going to take place on November 19 and 20, 2026.

Recruitment in Secondary Education Department

The Secondary Education Department is all set to recruit candidates for 3,504 posts. These include 897 assistant teacher posts and 2,607 lecturer posts.

The examination for the assistant teacher posts will tentatively be held on December 3 and 4, 2026. Meanwhile, those applying for the lecturer posts will have to appear for the exam suggested on December 15 and 16, 2026.

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11,508 Posts in Basic Education Posts

The Basic Education Department accounts for the highest number of recruitments with 11,508 posts. The recruitment is for urban primary school assistant teachers. The examination for roses posts has been proposed for December 3 and 4, 2026.

In addition to these recruitments, a Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) will also be conducted.

Overall, the 17,059 posted education-sector posts account for around 17% of the state's target of 1,00,000 government jobs. As per the government the recruitment drive is aimed at creating employment opportunities for youth.

(With Inputs from Vivek Shahi)