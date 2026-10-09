AEEE 2027 Exam Schedule Announced For B.Tech Admissions: Check Dates

AEEE 2027: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the AEEE 2027 exam dates for B.Tech admissions. As per the official exam schedule, the Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE) 2027 will be conducted from April 15, 2027 to May 7, 2027.

The AEEE is a national-level computer based entrance examination conducted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admission to B.Tech programmes. According to the official website, the B.Tech 2027 application process will begin in November 2026. Applicants interested in appearing for the entrance examination can apply through the official AEEE admission portal, once the registration process begins.

AEEE 2027 Admission Process

The admission process will include the AEEE 2027 registration, slot booking, admit card download, the entrance examination and participation in the Centralised Seat Allotement Process (CSAP) based on the candidate's performance.

Once the registration link is activated, candidates will be able to apply through the official website, aeee.amrita.edu. The exact registration dates will be announced soon by the exam-conducting body.

AEEE Eligibility Criteria 2027

Before applying for the AEEE 2027, candidates are required to check the eligibility criteria. The criteria includes educational qualification, minimum marks, and nationality.

-Candidates must have achieved a minimum aggregate score of 60% in their 12th grade with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as their primary subjects. Also, the candidate must have an individual minimum score of 55% in each subject.

-Applicants appearing for AEEE 2027 must be citizens of India. However, foreign nationals are also eligible to apply for the exam.

-Candidates who qualified the JEE Main exam with a valid passing score are also eligible for admission to engineering programs.

AEEE 2027 Exam Pattern

The AEEE is conducted in English for a duration of two hours and thirty minutes. The paper will include questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Quantitative Aptitude and English.

The paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions. The Mathematics section will consist of 40 questions, followed by 15 questions in the Physics section, 20 questions in Chemistry, 10 from Quantitative Aptitude and 5 in English.

Each correct answer will carry three marks and one mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer.