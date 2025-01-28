AEEE 2025: Registration Window To Close On January 30, Check Details

AEEE 2025: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will close the application window for the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2025 on January 30, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Amrita University's AEEE 2025 exam can now register online through the official website, amrita.edu. Candidates should go through the AEEE 2025 information brochure and check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form.

AEEE 2025: Important Dates

AEEE 2025 Phase 1 Slot Booking Deadline: January 30, 2025, 5:00 PM

Phase 1 Exam Dates: February 1, 2, and 3, 2025

Phase 2 Exam Dates: April 2025 (Exact dates to be announced)

AEEE 2025: Steps To Register Online

Step 1. Visit the official website of Amrita University at amrita.edu

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "AEEE 2025 registration" link

Step 3. Generate a new user ID and password using a valid email ID and password

Step 4. User login details will be sent to the candidate's email ID

Step 5. Log in again and fill out the application form

Step 6. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 7. Submit the AEEE 2025 application form and download a copy for future use

List Of Engineering Courses Offered At Amrita University