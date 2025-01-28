Advertisement

AEEE 2025: Registration Window To Close On January 30, Check Details

Candidates should go through the AEEE 2025 information brochure and check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
AEEE 2025: Registration Window To Close On January 30, Check Details
The examination will start from February 1, 2025.

AEEE 2025: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will close the application window for the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2025 on January 30, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Amrita University's AEEE 2025 exam can now register online through the official website, amrita.edu. Candidates should go through the AEEE 2025 information brochure and check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form.

AEEE 2025: Important Dates

AEEE 2025 Phase 1 Slot Booking Deadline: January 30, 2025, 5:00 PM
Phase 1 Exam Dates: February 1, 2, and 3, 2025
Phase 2 Exam Dates: April 2025 (Exact dates to be announced)

AEEE 2025: Steps To Register Online

Step 1. Visit the official website of Amrita University at amrita.edu
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "AEEE 2025 registration" link
Step 3. Generate a new user ID and password using a valid email ID and password
Step 4. User login details will be sent to the candidate's email ID
Step 5. Log in again and fill out the application form
Step 6. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Step 7. Submit the AEEE 2025 application form and download a copy for future use

List Of Engineering Courses Offered At Amrita University

  • Aerospace Engineering (AEE)
  • Chemical Engineering (CHE)
  • Civil Engineering (CIE)
  • Automation and Robotics Engineering (ARE)
  • Computer and Communication Engineering (CCE)
  • Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)
  • Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence - CAI)
  • Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security - CYS)
  • Electrical and Computer Engineering (ELC)
  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE)
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)
  • Electronics and Computer Engineering (EAC)
  • Mechanical Engineering (MEE)
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AEEE 2025, AEEE
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com