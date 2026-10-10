Uttar Pradesh Teacher Suspended For 'Playing Tabla' On Student's Shaved Head

A primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh has landed himself in trouble after a video of him playing tabla on a student's shaved head went viral on social media. The incident took place at the Birauli Primary School in the Saifai block of Etawah district. The man has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Mathur, an assistant teacher at the school.

In the viral clip, Mathur sits on a classroom chair surrounded by students on the floor. One child faces him as Mathur animatedly drums a fake tabla on the student's head, laughing hysterically throughout the video.

Though it is not known who recorded the video, it was Mathur who uploaded the clip on his Facebook profile. However, as the video went viral, the education department was flooded with complaints regarding the teacher's act.

Taking cognisance of the issues, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Rajesh Kumar took swift action and suspended the teacher with immediate effect.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'He May Have Felt Humiliated'

As the video gained traction, social media users highlighted that although the incident may seem funny, it could lead to serious issues for the child, who may have felt humiliated.

"This is not funny at all," said one user, while another added: "This type of prank can create insecurity among children of young age. It is a serious issue, if you are mature enough to understand."

A third commented: "You don't realise how it might affect a child's mentality. How humiliated he might have felt. This is serious; such a person should not be the teacher. A teacher needs to be caring."