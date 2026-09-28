Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 Registration Dates Out: Check Exam Pattern

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility test 2026 registration dates on its official X handle. According to the official notice, the registration will begin from October 1 for those seeking eligibility for school librarian post in Bihar and the application window will remain active until October 21, 2026.

Eligible applicants can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in and filling out the form before the deadline. The examination date will be announced later by the conducting board.

The test will be conducted for two hours and thirty minutes in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The question paper will consist of multiple choice questions and will carry 150 marks. There will be two sections, Library Science which will carry 100 marks and General Knowledge section will carry 50 marks. Each question will carry one mark and there is no provision of negative marking.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility test must be resident of Bihar. It is mandatory for them to have a bachelor's degree with 45% marks along with bachelor's degree in Library Science from a recognized university. An age limit relaxation of 10 years has been provided to the candidates from all categories by the board.

Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026: Qualifying Marks

Check the category wise minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the board.

General Category: 50%

Women: 40%

Backward Class: 45.5%

Extreme Backward Class:42.5%

Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe: 40%

Person with Disabilities 40%

For more such updates and upcoming announcements candidates must regularly visit the official website.