Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' Gets A Sonal Chauhan Twist At NDTV Yuva 2026. Watch

At the NDTV Yuva 2026 session titled "Mirzapur Ki Womanya", Sonal Chauhan spoke about her experience of working on Mirzapur: The Movie set.

The actor, who plays Ravi Kishan's love interest in Mirzapur: The Movie, recently recreated the actor's viral 'Money follows my brother' moment, giving the internet another memorable take on the catchphrase.

Ravi Kishan's line originated from his conversation with Raj Shamani, where he was asked whether he preferred recognition or money. His response, "Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!", went viral and was later turned into a T-Series song.

During a conversation, Sonal also opened up about her experience of working on the Mirzapur set and being welcomed into the franchise. She went on to praise the people she worked with and credited director Gurmeet Singh for creating a positive environment on the set.

"So, I would like to say that today, on this stage, there is a beautiful opportunity. Along with you, there are so many positive people that I have ever worked with. And I think the biggest credit goes to him. Gurmeet Singh, because he is the captain of the ship. They have tied everyone up so tightly," Sonal said.

Sonal admitted that she was initially nervous about joining the Mirzapur universe, especially because she was working alongside actors who had been associated with the franchise for years.

"When I came in, I was a little nervous because they were all Diggaj actors and they were Mirzapur's OGs. So I was nervous. I didn't know how people would accept us. How will it be on set? They were working with each other for 10 years; whether they would be friendly or not. But let me tell you, I was welcomed with arms wide open," she said.

She also spoke about the camaraderie among the actresses on the set and said she did not experience the competitiveness that is often associated with women working together.

"Normally, it is said that actresses don't get along. But all the girls were so, so amazing and so warm and so supportive of each other that, I mean, I just didn't feel... I think pehle din mujhe nervousness hui thi. Uske baad mujhe laga hi nahi ki main naye logon ke saath kaam kar rahi hoon, and it is just the most beautiful set of people and the team Mirzapur is just..." she said.

Sonal also reflected on the positive energy on the set and how it contributed to the film's reception. "It's the positive energy which collectively, you know, manifested into something which we're watching today turn into a blockbuster," she said.

Background

Sonal's journey to the movies did not begin on a film set. It began on the pageant stage. In 2005, she won the Femina Miss India title and, in the same year, was crowned Miss World Tourism. Those wins brought her into the spotlight and set her on a path that would eventually lead her to films.

In 2008, Sonal made her acting debut with Jannat, alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film introduced her to Hindi film audiences and became the first major step in her acting career.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sonal said she continues to cherish the love she received for her first film.

"I love being called the Jannat Girl. I think very few actors get what I got in my first film," Sonal told NDTV.

She added that even years after the film's release, being identified by her character or the film is something she considers special.

"Till today, I am called by my character's name, or I'm known as the Jannat Girl, and why would I mind it? I think it's just beautiful that in my first film, I got so much love that the audience is still not over it," she said.

Her Journey After Bollywood Debut

After Jannat, she made her Telugu debut with Rainbow. She gradually became a familiar face in Telugu cinema, appearing in films such as Legend, Pandaga Chesko and Dictator. She was also part of Size Zero in 2015.

Sonal's career then took her to more regional industries. She made her Kannada debut with Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu in 2010 and entered Tamil cinema with Inji Iduppazhagi in 2015. Over the years, she has worked across Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.

Now, almost two decades after her first film, Sonal is once again in the spotlight with Mirzapur: The Movie in 2026.

Sonal Chauhan On Mirzapur: The Movie's Box Office Success

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sonal opened up about the overwhelming response to the film.

She said, "Honestly, I don't think any one of us expected this kind of a storm at the box office. I mean, like I said, you know, we were all nervous and we didn't know how this transition from OTT to the big screen will be taken by the audience."

For Sonal, however, the audience's affection for the individual characters is more meaningful than the numbers alone.

"But obviously, it's been, it's been amazing and all the love that we're getting from the audience is something that matters more. The numbers are amazing, but the way the audience has received this film and the way they have received me as Mumtaz is just unbelievable and it's just so beautiful," she said.

She concluded, "Sometimes there are films that make a lot of money, but we don't hear or we don't get this love for each and every character. But here, it's been both. So of course, we're all very, very happy and delighted."

Mirzapur: The Movie hit the big screens on September 4.

ALSO READ: "Why Would I Mind It?": Sonal Chauhan To NDTV On Whether Jannat Overshadows Her Other Work