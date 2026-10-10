UPSC National Defence Academy 2 Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download

NDA 2 Result 2026 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 Result. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check and download their result PDF from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The result PDF contains the roll numbers of the applicants qualified for the next stage of the selection process, which is SSB interview.

Candidates must also note that NDA 2 marks and cut-off marks will be uploaded on the Commission's portal only after the entire process of the examination is over i.e. after the declaration of final result and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty days.

The NDA 2 written examination was conducted on September 13, 2026.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can check their result by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the active examination section.

Step 3: Under this section, click on the NDA 2 examination link

Step 4: Once clicked on the link, the NDA 2 result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can use Ctrl+F to look up their roll number.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take its printout.

It is to be noted that the NDA result for the written examination will not contain the scores obtained by the candidates.

NDA 2 Result 2026: What's Next

Candidates whose roll numbers are there in the result PDF will have to register online at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the written result declaration. The successful applicants would then be allotted selection centres and dates of SSB interview which will be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

The result notification reads "Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview."