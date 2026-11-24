UPSC NDA, NA 1 Exam 2027: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a short notice for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 1 and Naval Academy (NA) 2027 examination. As per the notice, the application process for the examinations will begin from December 2, 2026. Interested candidates will be able to submit their application form through the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

Before submitting the form, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria once. The registration window will remain active on the official portal till December 22, 2026. The examination will be conducted on April 11, 2027, for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy.

Along with the release of the application form, the exam-conducting body will also release the detailed exam notification. The notification will contain details regarding the eligibility, vacancies, admit card, examination fee, exam process and more.

Steps to Apply for UPSC NDA, NA 1 Exam 2027

Provided below are steps for candidates to register for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the NDA, NA registration link.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, complete the application form by providing academic and personal details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through an online payment method.

Step 6: Review all the details before submitting the form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future records.

The recruitment will cover admission to the 159th NDA course and the 121st Indian Naval Academy (INAC), commencing on January 1, 2028.