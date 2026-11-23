UPSC Interview Questions: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to begin the Personality Test (Interview round) for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 from December 7, 2026. A total of 2,526 candidates are expected to appear for the interview round, as per the official announcement. Ritika Tiwwari, as the user identifies herself on the social media platform Instagram, has shared her interview experience online.

According to her Instagram profile, Tiwwari has appeared for the UPSC interview twice, scoring 946 marks in UPSC CSE 2025.

Sharing her UPSC CSE 2025 experience, the aspirant noted that her interview questions began with her modelling career. She noted that the chairwoman asked her about modelling experience and the issues in and around the industry.

The candidate stated that the chairwoman also raised some economics-related questions.

Moving further, the panel questioned her about a hit-and-run case involving a teenager driving a Porsche. The aspirant noted that the incident was in the news just a day before her interview round. The board member asked Tiwwari if there is a need for stricter policies. The questions that followed were related to taxation and prelims-style concept questions, she said.

Recalling a moment, Tiwwari said that she encountered an economics question which she was not aware of. She noted that she said "Sorry sir, I am not aware of" and explained to the panel how she did her Graduation in Economics and then went on to pursue master's in Sociology, followed by JRF.

The candidate noted that the questions from the subject area of Economics were consistent throughout her interview.

As per her experience, the board also asked Tiwwari what are the major issues faced by women in her district? Another follow up question demanded suggestions to ensure women's safety.

The board members also asked the aspirant about her reading preferences, a 20th century self-help book, and more. Some questions thrown at her were related to modelling facts, such as the first Indian Miss World and questions around her hobbies.

Another board member asked Ritika Tiwwari about her favourite places and where she travelled recently. As she answered Kerala and Kaza, the board member asked her what is the major difference between the two places.

READ MORE | UPSC CSE 2026 Interview Schedule Released: Check Reporting Time, Test Guidelines

On the basis of the UPSC CSE Mains result declared on November 5, the commission will conduct the Personality Test from December 7 to 12, 2026.