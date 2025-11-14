Bihar Results: BJP Candidate, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary Leads From Tarapur

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Samrat Choudhary is leading from the Tarapur constituency even as the counting of the votes is underway for the Bihar Elections 2025. Choudhary, a seasoned politician, is currently a member of the Legislative Council. He is being trailed by Arun Shah of the RJD and Santosh Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party in the seat.

The Tarapur seat was won by Rajeev Kumar Singh of the JDU. It went to the BJP under the seat-sharing plan of the NDA.

Choudhary, an OBC face of the party, served as the president of the BJP Bihar unit between 2023 and 2024. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council when the RJD and JDU briefly shared power in 2022.

A former RJD leader, Choudhary is the son of veteran politician Shakuni Choudhary. He had defected to the BJP in 2014 along with over a dozen MLAs, engineering a split in the Lalu Yadav-led party.