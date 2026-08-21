Bihar Minister's Bizarre "Diabetes" Logic Over Sugar Price Hike

Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar has defended the recent rise in sugar prices in the state with a bizarre logic - diabetes. According to the minister, the price hike won't have much impact on people as they have become cautious about their sugar intake due to the rising diabetes cases.

"People are eating less sugar anyway. Everyone is suffering from diabetes. Who eats sweets these days? I feel that the sugar price hike is not going to make a difference anyway. There is no need to worry," Kumar told the media.

The cost of sugar per kilogram has risen to over Rs 65 in Bihar. Earlier, it was around Rs 48 to Rs 50.

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also defended the price hike, saying he "feels happy" when the price of farmers' production rises. "There has been a significant increase in the price of sugar, and the reason for this needs to be investigated. We have a minister responsible for sugar production, and we will seek information on the matter. I have said this very openly: I personally feel happy when the price of my farmers' produce increases," he said.

Pappu Yadav slams Shravan Kumar

Independent MP Pappu Yadav slammed Kumar for his bizarre logic over the sugar price hike, questioning what people can expect from him.

"No matter how much ghee is poured on cow dung, it will still taste like cow dung. What can you expect from such a minister? When gas and tomato prices rose, many prominent leaders, including Smriti Irani, were raising questions, but today, when sugar prices rise, they are talking about diabetes. The biggest diabetes is the government," he said.