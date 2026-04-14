BJP's Samrat Choudhary Named New Bihar Chief Minister, Oath Likely Tomorrow

It's official. Samrat Choudhary is the new Bihar Chief Minister, becoming the first BJP leader to occupy the top post in the state.

Earlier today, Nitish Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha member, resigned as Chief Minister.

"Now the new government will look after the work in Bihar. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance," Kumar, Bihar's longest serving Chief Minister, posted on X.

The 57-year-old Choudhary, who was Nitish Kumar's deputy, belongs to the Koeri, or Kushwaha caste, a prominent other backward class (OBC) community in the state. Among the backward castes, the Kushwaha community is the largest after the Yadavs. According to sources, the Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had asked the BJP to appoint a Chief Minister from this very caste group.

The BJP has been the junior partner in state since 2005, barring a few years in between, but had to wait until today to have its own leader in the top post.

Nitish Kumar's party has 85 MLAs in the 243-members Assembly, just four less than the BJP's tally.

