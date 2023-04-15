Bihar Man Climbs Tower In Noida Over Controversial YouTuber's Arrest: Cops

The person, who climbed the tower, was demanding the release of YouTuber Manish Kashyap.

A 34-year-old man has been booked for mischief after he climbed up an electricity tower here with overhead transmission lines, to demand the release of a controversial YouTuber arrested by the Bihar police, officials said on Friday.

The drama unfolded at the tower near the Jaypee flyover in Sector 128 on Thursday evening, prompting the immediate deployment of police and fire brigade personnel who used a hydraulic crane to bring down the person safely after almost three hours, they said.

However, the police on Friday booked the person, identified as Karan Thakur, a resident of Siwan in Bihar, on charges of public mischief, attempt to provoke a breach of peace and assault on government officials to deter them from carrying out their duties.

A police officer said the incident started around 7.30 pm in the Sector 126 police station area.

"The person who had climbed up the electricity tower was demanding the release of YouTuber Manish Kashyap and that charges imposed under the National Security Act against him be revoked," the officer said.

"Police officials from the ground urged him to come down but to no avail. Then a hydraulic crane was brought in using which Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Choubey and ACP (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma went up the tower, pacified and convinced the man to come down with them," the officer added.

According to the police, Thakur is a daily wage earner who had come to Noida a fortnight ago for work and is a supporter of the controversial YouTuber Kashyap, who has landed in trouble with the police in Bihar as well as Tamil Nadu over sharing fake news videos of migrant workers being attacked in the southern state.

The videos, shared by Kashyap, flared up tension in both states but have been debunked by fact-checkers and the police.

