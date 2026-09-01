Bihar Couple, 3 Children Injured In Acid Attack Over Financial Dispute

Six people, including five members of a family, suffered burn injuries in Bihar's East Champaran district after they were allegedly attacked with acid during an altercation between two groups over a monetary dispute, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Purani Bazar locality under the jurisdiction of the Kesariya Police Station on August 29 during a heated argument between the two sides over a monetary transaction, a police statement said.

"A couple and their three children sustained burn injuries after they were allegedly attacked with acid used for cleaning silver. A person from the other side also sustained burn injuries in the incident," an officer said.

The victims have been identified as Amit Kumar, a jeweller, and his three children - Yash Kumar, Saksham Kumar and Aarush Kumar - and another person, Praveen Kumar.

Amit's wife has also been injured in the acid attack, but her identity was not disclosed by the police.

"Praveen Kumar alias Gunjan Singh reportedly went to the house of Amit Kumar alias Bittu (a jeweller) following a dispute over a money transaction. A heated argument took place between them. During the altercation, an acid-like substance reportedly kept at Amit's house was allegedly used by both sides, leaving six people injured," the district police statement said.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, and an investigation has been initiated, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)