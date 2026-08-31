After 6 Daughters, She Wanted A Son. She Stole One From Delhi Hospital

A three-year-old boy was recovered from Bihar's Munger district on Monday after a mother of six daughters, with a desire to have a son, kidnapped him from a Delhi hospital.

Police received information that the child of a woman visiting Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh Hospital for medication had gone missing while playing. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said that, given the gravity of the matter, a team was formed to investigate the matter.

Upon examining the hospital's CCTV footage, the police spotted an unidentified woman taking the child away. Further camera footage revealed that the woman had boarded an e-rickshaw and headed towards Madipur village.

As the investigation progressed, the woman was identified as 31-year-old Chunri Devi, who had been living in a rented accommodation in Madipur. However, she had already fled to her village in Bihar before the police could reach her.

Acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence, a team from the Khyala Police Station immediately travelled to Asnaha village in Munger. There, the police conducted a raid and safely recovered the boy.

During interrogation, the woman, a native of Bihar's Banka district, revealed that she had six daughters and could no longer conceive due to medical issues.

She had stolen the child from the hospital with the intention of raising him as her own son.

Police have brought the child back to Delhi and handed him over to his family.

