Bihar Bureaucrat Couple Raided, Rs 1 Crore Cash, Jewellery, Luxury Watches Found

Vigilance raids on premises linked to a bureaucrat couple in Bihar have thrown up a huge stash of unaccounted wealth, including Rs 1 crore in cash, jewellery, property papers and luxury watches.

Ravindra Kumar Diwakar, who is Additional District Magistrate (Supply), Patna, and his wife Kumari Sweety, District Sub-Registrar of Danapur, were raided on Monday in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Teams of the Bihar Vigilance Bureau conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Patna and Begusarai. Officials said they recovered documents related to property, bank accounts, investments and financial transactions, along with cash and jewellery.

Machines were brought to the site to count the recovered cash. A team from the Vigilance Department verified the cash, jewellery and other documents. The DIG of the Vigilance Department was present at the scene, and the entire operation was carried out under his supervision.

However, the exact quantity and value of the recovered cash and gold jewellery will only be confirmed after the investigation concludes. An official statement detailing the findings from the Vigilance Department is awaited.

Raids were conducted not only at their Patna residence but also at their ancestral home in Begusarai.

So far, cash exceeding Rs 1 crore, along with jewellery and luxury watches worth crores of rupees, has been recovered from the couple's residences in Patna and Begusarai.

Here is a look at what has been recovered so far:

From Patna: Rs 70 lakh in cash and 48 watches worth Rs 6 lakh

From Begusarai: Rs 9 lakh in cash, along with gold and silver jewellery

Documents related to land and investments have been recovered from both locations

Assets amassed by Ravindra Diwakar:

Purchased two flats in Patna - registered in his and his wife's names - worth Rs 1.07 crore

Acquired three plots in Patna - registered in his wife's and father's names - worth approximately Rs 1.28 crore

The bureau is expected to assess the recovered material before determining the extent of any alleged disproportionate assets. Further details, including the value and nature of the assets, are likely to emerge once examination is complete.

According to an official, once the operation concludes, police will register an FIR against the individuals concerned if allegations of possessing disproportionate assets are substantiated. The investigation is currently underway.