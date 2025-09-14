An ATM Card vs Chequebook Battle Amid War Of Promises In Poll-Bound Bihar

Posters and pamphlets are passe, and an ATM card vs chequebook battle is playing out in Bihar's poll arena as political parties explore creative ways to showcase their promises to voters.

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, which is prepping for its poll debut, has designed a Parivar Labh Card. The card, which resembles an ATM card, lists key promises of Jan Suraaj. These include a guarantee to create jobs for youngsters, pensions for the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities, loans for women at low interest rates, free education up to the age of 15, and assistance to farmers.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is distributing cards showcasing its promises

The Congress is also exploring creative ways to woo voters. The party, which is fighting the polls in alliance with RJD, has designed a booklet resembling a chequebook to list its promises. These promises include free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 for widows, persons with disabilities, and the elderly, free tablets for school students, 200 units of free electricity, plots of landless families, and Rs 2,500 per month for women.

The booklet Congress is distributing among voters resembles a chequebook

Leaders of Jan Suraaj and Mahagathbandhan claim the cards and the booklets are not just for show.

Kishore Kumar, a top member of Jan Suraaj's election campaign committee, said the Parivar Labh Card has impressed the people. "We have promised that if Jan Suraaj is a part of the new government, a cardholder will get the benefit of at least one of the promises listed on the card."

Congress leader Gyan Ranjan said the campaign booklet is working. "People are fed up with the NDA government. We are going door-to-door with our promises. The times have changed, so new ways to campaign are being used," he said.

In the battle of promises, the NDA government has an edge because it is in power and can implement schemes, while rivals can only promise. The Nitish Kumar government has announced a one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 for women to begin employment of their choice.

The BJP has trashed the campaign tactics of Jan Suraaj and the Congress. "The Congress has cheated the people, and the country has shown them the door. Prashant Kishor is a newbie, but he is following the Congress path," BJP's Kuntal Krishna said.