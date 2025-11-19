"Like Abhimanyu In Chakravyuh": Prashant Kishor On Jan Suraaj's Bihar Poll Loss At NDTV

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor on Wednesday drew a parallel between his party's disappointing performance in the Bihar Assembly elections and the Mahabharata, asserting that setbacks would not deter his resolve to work for the state's transformation.

In his first interview following defeat in recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, Kishor told NDTV that his determination to "improve Bihar" would continue despite the electoral loss. He shared the story of Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata to describe how, in his view, the right people may face defeat initially but ultimately win.

Read | Prashant Kishor's Imran Khan Example After His Party Scores A Duck In Bihar

"I always tell a story in my speeches, the story of Abhimanyu's Chakravyuh in the Mahabharata," he told NDTV. "Abhimanyu was surrounded in the Chakravyuh and killed by deceit. Even though Lord Krishna was with him, he was still killed. But the Mahabharata did not end."

"If it is true that Abhimanyu was killed, it is also true that ultimately the one who was right won. Ultimately, the Kauravas had to lose," Kishor said.

In the Mahabharata, Abhimanyu, son of Arjuna, entered the complex, multi-layered military formation known as the Chakravyuh. Though he knew only how to enter and not exit it, he fought before being overpowered and killed by the Kauravas through unfair means. However, the war ended with the Pandavas emerging victorious, symbolising the victory of justice and truth.

Read | "Will Never Rely On Mafia To Win Polls": Prashant Kishor To NDTV After Bihar Rout

The Jan Suraaj chief used the analogy to suggest that although his party fell short in the 2025 Assembly election, he remains confident that their vision will prevail. Emphasising his statement, he added, "So, we believe that what we are saying is right."

The Bihar Assembly elections delivered a verdict reminiscent of the NDA's big victory in 2010, but with new political dynamics. The people of Bihar chose the NDA again, giving the ruling alliance 202 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) managed to win just 35. The outcome was unexpected for both blocs.

Read | Exclusive: "Nitish Kumar Not Mentally, Physically Fit": Prashant Kishor Doubles Down

This election was significant because the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, contested for the first time. Despite not winning a single seat, the party secured 3.4% of the total vote share, emerging as a potential disruptor in Bihar politics. While Jan Suraaj failed to open its account, it ended up being a 'vote-cutter' for both alliances.

Of the 238 seats the Jan Suraaj Party contested, it finished second in one, third in 129, fourth in 73, fifth in 24, and between the sixth and ninth position in 12 seats.

The party dented both the NDA and the MGB. In 33 constituencies, Jan Suraaj's vote share was higher than the margin of victory. Of these 33, the NDA won 18 and the MGB 13.

During the campaign, Kishor said his party would take votes from both blocs, and this is clearly reflected in the results.