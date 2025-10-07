Congress, BJP Mobilise Chhattisgarh Heavyweights For Bihar Elections

With the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election dates, political activity in neighbouring Chhattisgarh has gained unexpected momentum. Though the elections are across state lines, both the Congress and the BJP in Chhattisgarh are preparing to play key roles in Bihar's high-stakes political battle.

The Congress has appointed former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the senior observer for the Bihar elections, a move that signals the party's intent to leverage Baghel's organisational and electoral experience. On the other side, the BJP's Chhattisgarh in-charge, Nitin Nabin, who also serves as a minister in the Bihar government, is expected to play a crucial link role between the two states.

As a result, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with more than a dozen senior BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh, will camp in Bihar to bolster the NDA's campaign. Ministers, MPs, and senior functionaries are likely to be assigned assembly-wise responsibilities to strengthen ground operations.

After being given a key national responsibility, Bhupesh Baghel has become the central face of the Congress campaign machinery for Bihar. "Vote theft will no longer be tolerated in Bihar," Baghel declared, claiming that the Congress-led alliance is confident of forming the government.

He emphasised that Rahul Gandhi's 16-day visit to Bihar will energise party cadres and galvanise voters. Sources within the Congress say that, along with Baghel, AICC in-charge Devendra Yadav, who had recently accompanied Rahul Gandhi during his Bihar tour, will oversee strategy on several crucial seats.

The Congress is also preparing to deploy over two dozen senior leaders from Chhattisgarh, many of whom have been asked to manage districts and constituencies. Baghel's appointment has reenergised the state Congress, with several leaders viewing it as a chance to regain political momentum after their loss in Chhattisgarh last year.

From the BJP, sources said Chief Minister Sai could be named a star campaigner while senior leaders like MP Santosh Pandey and cabinet ministers are being readied for ground-level campaign responsibilities.

The BJP sees this as an opportunity to showcase its unity and coordination across states.

Political sparring has also already begun. BJP MP Pandey took a sharp dig at Baghel's appointment as observer, saying, "Wherever Bhupesh Baghel goes, Congress collapses." Calling Baghel "the ATM of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi", he claimed that the Congress now plans to use this "ATM in due time."

Political observers note that the Bihar assignment carries significant implications for Chhattisgarh's internal politics as well. For Baghel, it's a chance to reinforce his national relevance within the Congress. For the BJP, it's a moment to project Chief Minister Sai as a confident and influential leader beyond state borders.

As both parties mobilise their top brass, the Bihar election has effectively turned into a proxy battleground for political prestige in Chhattisgarh, where leadership roles, campaign performances, and inter-state coordination could shape the next phase of political narratives back home. In Chhattisgarh's corridors of power, one thing is clear the road to Patna is paved with political ambitions from Raipur.