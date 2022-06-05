Centre 'Unsuccessful': Chhattisgarh Chief Minister On Kashmir Killings

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that methods used by Centre have not worked.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday slammed the Centre over the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir and said the problem persists despite the strategy adopted by the government and method to solve it "has been unsuccessful".

He said Kashmiri Pandits were killed earlier and migrants from the minority community in the UT have been attacked by terrorists now.

"Earlier Kashmiri Pandits were killed and now Hindus(migrants) are getting killed. Whatever strategy you (Centre) have adopted, the problem still exists even after that. The method used to solve the problem has been unsuccessful," he told ANI.

There have been targeted killings of innocent civilians in Kashmir and the victims include members of the Kashmir Pandit community, civilians and people in government.

A bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier this week 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also participated in the meeting.

Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.