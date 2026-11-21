The Allahabad High Court has sought all inquiry committee reports from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) concerning alleged large-scale financial irregularities and embezzlement of public funds in the purchase of medicines, surgical items and medical equipment for its affiliated hospital.

A division bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Tarun Saxena directed the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of the university to submit all inquiry committee reports along with an action-taken report, if any, through a short affidavit within 10 days.

The court was hearing a Criminal Public Interest Litigation (CRPIL) filed by Amit Kumar Mishra and two others, seeking an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities and action against the officials found responsible.

The petitioners alleged that multiple inquiry committees constituted by the university had submitted reports in August and September 2026, highlighting serious irregularities, inflated pricing, purchases without following the tender process and procurement of substandard items. However, no action had allegedly been taken by the Vice-Chancellor.

They further claimed that the inquiry reports had not been made public and were deliberately suppressed. Despite repeated representations to the Vice-Chancellor and the State Government, no action had been taken.

The petitioners argued that since senior university and medical college officials were allegedly involved, an inquiry by the university or the State Police would not inspire confidence. They sought a preliminary inquiry by an independent agency such as the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Opposing the petition, counsel appearing for BHU contested the allegations.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench observed that the matter required consideration. It said that if established, the allegations would disclose serious financial irregularities in the purchase of medicines at a public hospital, directly affecting public health.

The court also observed that the alleged inaction of the Vice-Chancellor despite the submission of multiple inquiry reports could not be ignored at this stage.

Apart from seeking the inquiry reports, the High Court directed the university to preserve all records relating to purchases, tenders, supplies, stock registers, payment vouchers and bills concerning medicines. It ordered that none of these records should be destroyed or tampered with until the next date of hearing.

The court further directed that the Vice-Chancellor or Registrar must remain personally present if the reports and affidavit are not filed within the stipulated 10-day period.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 11, 2026.