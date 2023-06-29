Bhim Army Chief Stable After Gun Attack, Car Used By Accused Seized: Police

The first bullet entered the seat of the vehicle, grazing Mr Azad waist as it passed through the door.

Hours after Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, the chief of the Bhim Army, was shot at by a few armed men in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, the police recovered the vehicle used in the attack, in its first big breakthrough in the case. The hatchback car - a Swift - was seized from Miragpur village late on Wednesday night. The number plate of the car used in the attack showed it was registered in Haryana, police said.

The vehicle was located with the help of surveillance cameras.

With the help of CCTV cameras, police officials have identified the four men who drove the car over to the house where the vehicle was found. But the men remain untraceable as they have switched off their phone to evade detection by the police, officials said.

Police have detained a few people in the village and are questioning them to get leads in the case.

Two bullets were fired at Mr Azad's car. The first bullet entered the seat of the vehicle, grazing his waist as it passed through the door. The second bullet hit the back door, narrowly missing him.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said the Bhim Army chief was undergoing treatment at the district hospital of Saharanpur and his condition was stable.

There was heavy deployment of police force on the district hospital premises as a precautionary measure as Mr Aazad's supporters started gathering there in large numbers raising slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

Chandrashekhar Aazad has appealed to his supporters to remain calm and asserted that he will keep on fighting constitutionally.

"I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters, and workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight constitutionally. I am fine with the love and blessings of crores of people," Mr Aazad told ANI while recuperating in a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Azad Samaj Party's founder member and media in-charge Ajay Gautam told PTI that a memorandum would be sent to the President of India as well as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and governor demanding Z-plus security for their leader.