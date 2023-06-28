2 Bullets Fired At Bhim Army Chief's Car In UP, 1 Grazes Him

He was rushed to a hospital; his injuries are not serious.

Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, the chief of the Bhim Army, was shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur today, police said.

Two bullets were fired at Mr Azad's car. The first bullet entered the seat of the vehicle, grazing his waist as it passed through the door. The second bullet hit the back door, narrowly missing him.

"The convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter," senior police officer Vipin Tada said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Bhim Army chief was travelling in a Toyota Fortuner when he was attacked. Photos of an injured Mr Azad and his damaged vehicle were shared by the Bhim Army on social media.

"The deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief and National President Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad in Deoband of Saharanpur is a cowardly act of stopping the Bahujan Mission Movement! Demands quick arrest of accused, strict action and security of National President Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad ji!" the Bhim Army said in a statement.