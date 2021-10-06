Bharat Biotech Submits Data On Covid-19 Vaccine Trial In Children

Bharat Biotech has submitted data from its Covid-19 vaccine trial in children.

Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it had submitted data from its Covid-19 vaccine trial in children aged 2 to 18 years to the drug regulator, becoming the country's first company to have tested its shot in very young children.

India is turning its focus towards vaccinating children against the coronavirus, having already administered more than 920 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

The Drugs Controller General of India last month allowed vaccine maker Serum Institute to enroll kids aged 7 to 11 years for its trial of US drugmaker Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, only drugmaker Zydus Cadila's DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use approval in India to be used in adults and children aged atleast 12 years.