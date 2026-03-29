Beyond Jhiram Massacre: A Student's Memory Of A Teacher Who Never Returned

The story of Jhiram Ghati is often told through the lens of political loss, of prominent leaders who were killed in one of the deadliest Maoist attacks in the country. But beyond those headlines lies another, quieter story of ordinary lives interrupted, of relationships left incomplete, and of memories carried forward by those who were too young then to fully understand what had happened.

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One such story is that of Sada Singh Nag, and it lives on not just in official records, but in the voice of a former student who still remembers his teacher -- not as a victim, but as a presence that never quite faded away. And now, as the government's deadline for eradication of the Maoist menace in the country draws closer, the sense of loss has become more profound.

Dhan Singh Maurya was just 12 years old when the Jhiram attack took place. Today, he is an adult, working at the Bastar Dairy Farm, delivering milk across the region. But when he speaks about that day, his voice instinctively travels back in time to a classroom, to a familiar face, to a teacher everyone simply called "Sir".

"I remember his face," he said quietly. "It was a Sunday. I didn't even know what had happened. It was only the next day in school that we were told our Sir is no more."

For Dhan Singh, Sada Singh Nag was not a political worker, not a name in a convoy, but a teacher who taught them Halbi, the local dialect, and more.

In villages like Junapara and Chhindwara, teachers often carry a larger role. They are guides, anchors, and sometimes the only window to the world beyond. The loss of such a figure does not end with a condolence; it quietly re-shapes the lives of those who were learning from him.

The story of Jhiram Ghati is not just about prominent leaders killed in one of the deadliest Maoist attacks.

Sada Singh Nag, a resident of Chhindwara village, was associated with the Congress and had joined the convoy that never reached its destination.

His death left behind a family that had to rebuild itself from fragments. His wife, Ujjwala, took on the responsibility of raising their two children alone. There were no shortcuts, no easy recoveries.

Nearly two years later, their daughter received a government job on compassionate grounds -- a lifeline that now sustains the household.



But for the family, survival and justice remain two very different things. "For us, justice is not about compensation or a job," they said, "It is about ensuring that those responsible are punished."

Years have passed, and Bastar has changed in visible ways. There are more schools now -- Dhan Singh points out four or five -- and private institutions have come up. "That's where we used to study," he said, almost as if mapping his own journey alongside the region's slow transformation. The hospital, he added, is still old, a reminder that development here moves unevenly. Some things change, some things remain the same.

And yet, beneath these changes, certain memories remain untouched. At the Jhiram Martyrs' Memorial, among the photographs that line the walls, is the image of Sada Singh Nag. For many, it is just one of several faces. But for students like Dhan Singh, it is a moment of pause. Sometimes, he visits the memorial not as part of any formal tribute, but as a quiet act of remembrance. There is no ceremony, no speech, just a student standing before the photograph of his teacher, acknowledging a bond that was never meant to end this way.

In Dhan Singh's life today, there is routine, responsibility, and the rhythm of daily work. But somewhere between delivering milk and navigating the roads of Bastar, there exists a memory that continues to travel with him. It is not loud, not dramatic it is simply present.

The memory of a teacher who once stood in front of a blackboard, teaching a language, shaping a generation, unaware that his journey would end in tragedy.

The story of Jhiram is not just about what was lost in a single moment, but about what continues to live on in classrooms that no longer have that voice, in families that learned to endure, and in students like Dhan Singh Maurya, who carry forward the quiet, unspoken legacy of a teacher they never really got to say goodbye to.