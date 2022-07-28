Amid Cash Pile-Up, Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Is Finally Sacked: 5 Facts

Kolkata:
- The sacking of Partha Chatterjee as a minister comes just hours after another Rs 29 crore in cash and five kilograms of gold jewellery were allegedly recovered from a second flat owned by his aide Arpita Mukherjee in Kolkata's Belgharia area, during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)
- Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23 after Rs 21 crore in unaccounted-for cash was seized from her home in Kolkata. Early morning today, officials from the central agency left her second flat with 10 trunks of cash after concluding the 18-hour-long raid. Sources said ED officials used three note-counting machines.
- So far, besides Rs 50 crore in cash from the two flats, "a huge amount" of foreign exchange and gold bars worth Rs 2 crore have been seized, said ED sources.
- The officers also found a diary with around 40 pages of notes that could provide crucial leads in the investigation. BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi today told reporters that this "black diary" will help uncover "black deeds".
- Partha Chatterjee, who held the Industries portfolio until his sacking today, is accused of a role in illegal appointments of school teachers and other staff in government-run schools when he was Education Minister. His aide Arpita Mukherjee has allegedly told investigators that the money was kickbacks received for transfers and for helping colleges get recognition.