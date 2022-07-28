Amid Cash Pile-Up, Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Is Finally Sacked: 5 Facts

Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on July 23 after unaccounted-for cash was seized from the latter's home

Kolkata:
  1. The sacking of Partha Chatterjee as a minister comes just hours after another Rs 29 crore in cash and five kilograms of gold jewellery were allegedly recovered from a second flat owned by his aide Arpita Mukherjee in Kolkata's Belgharia area, during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)
  2. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23 after Rs 21 crore in unaccounted-for cash was seized from her home in Kolkata. Early morning today, officials from the central agency left her second flat with 10 trunks of cash after concluding the 18-hour-long raid. Sources said ED officials used three note-counting machines. 
  3. So far, besides Rs 50 crore in cash from the two flats, "a huge amount" of foreign exchange and gold bars worth Rs 2 crore have been seized, said ED sources.
  4. The officers also found a diary with around 40 pages of notes that could provide crucial leads in the investigation. BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi today told reporters that this "black diary" will help uncover "black deeds".  
  5. Partha Chatterjee, who held the Industries portfolio until his sacking today, is accused of a role in illegal appointments of school teachers and other staff in government-run schools when he was Education Minister. His aide Arpita Mukherjee has allegedly told investigators that the money was kickbacks received for transfers and for helping colleges get recognition.

