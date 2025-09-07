BJP's Big Allegation As Bengal Conducts Teachers' Exam After 9 Years

As West Bengal is conducting the SSC's School Level Selection Test (SLST) for recruitment of assistant teacher posts after nine years today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged "unfair practices" by the Trinamool Congress party. BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Trinamool is "selling" teachers' recruitment question papers and not holding the examination fairly and transparently.

Mr Adhikari also alleged that 156 tainted candidates who had earlier paid a bribe for the job have been given admit cards to sit for the exam despite the directions by the Supreme Court.

"This exam is not being conducted following proper guidelines. 156 tainted teachers are going to sit in the exam. Question papers have been sold by TMC. So, this time as well, the exam cannot be transparent," he said.

The exam for recruiting teachers for classes 9 and 10 is being held today and on September 14 for classes 11 and 12, after a gap of nine years, and institutional corruption charges. A total of 3,19,650 candidates are appearing for the examination across 636 centers. Special security measures have been put in place to ensure zero cheating. According to officials, candidates will be checked with metal detectors as phones, smart watches, and calculators are prohibited inside the exam halls.

All water bottles, admit card folders, and pens should be transparent, officials said.

In order to maintain transparency, the question papers will have a special security code, and if anyone attempts to do anything illegal, they will be caught within half an hour.

SSC has also opened a control room for candidates who can contact them directly if they encounter any problems.

For the smooth transportation of job aspirants, additional bus, train, and metro services have been implemented.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, in a post on X, said, "Wishing all candidates the very best for tomorrow's Assistant Teacher (Class IX-X) Selection Test, conducted by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, where more than 3 lakh 19 thousand candidates will appear. The entire administration is always with you to ensure the security, transparency, and all possible facilities in 636 venues so that you will deliver your best. Reach your center on time. Best wishes to all."

State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant held a meeting with district magistrates on Saturday regarding the SSC examination. According to sources, the Chief Secretary gave certain guidelines to each district administration in that meeting. The Chief Secretary also inquired about any problems in the districts. The chairman of the commission and officials of the school education department were also present at the meeting.

There are a total of 23,212 vacant posts for the 9th and 10th grades, and 12,514 vacancies for the 11th and 12th grades. In Kolkata alone, the exam will be held at 41 centers. While 3,19,650 candidates will take the written exam for the 9th and 10th teacher recruitment today, as many as 2,54,000 candidates will appear for the 11th and 12th recruitment exam on September 14.