Amid Tamil Nadu Temple Lamp Row, MK Stalin's Development Swipe At Centre

As the BJP intensified its attack on the ruling DMK over what it calls an "anti-Hindu stand" in the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting controversy, Chief Minister MK Stalin has attempted to turn the spotlight back on the Centre - accusing it of neglecting major infrastructure commitments for Madurai, including the long-pending AIIMS hospital and Metro Rail project.

Linking the political narrative to the region's development, Stalin posted on X on Friday:

"People will decide if Madurai requires politics or Metro rail and AIIMS and industrial development."

The chief minister's remarks were seen as a pointed swipe at the BJP-led Centre, which the DMK alleges has delayed, diluted, or rejected key proposals vital for the growth of the temple city.

Although the Union government announced AIIMS for Madurai in 2018, the project has made no significant progress even after seven years. The DMK has repeatedly accused the BJP of discrimination, highlighting that the AIIMS sanctioned for the then party-ruled Himachal Pradesh at the same time has already become functional.

The delay has become a political flashpoint in southern Tamil Nadu, with the DMK arguing that the Centre has not honoured its commitment to one of the state's most prominent regions.

Metro Proposal Rejected

Adding to the tensions, the Centre recently rejected the Tamil Nadu government's Metro Rail proposals for Madurai and Coimbatore, citing population norms. The DMK hit back, pointing out that the Union Government has approved Metro projects in non-capital, tier-2 cities in BJP-ruled states, including Agra and Indore.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, however, countered that the Centre has supported the state with additional Vande Bharat trains, urging the DMK not to politicise development.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa also took to X, strongly backing Stalin and accusing the BJP of undermining the city as it prepares to host a major investment summit.

"We are giving Madurai a new international identity - a temple city that is also a hub for IT services, modern manufacturing and world-class jobs. Instead of supporting this growth, the BJP and its allies are trying to tarnish Madurai's image in front of the whole world!" Rajaa wrote.

Responding to BJP criticism over the Thirupparankundram deepam issue - where the BJP accused the DMK of blocking the High Court-directed lamp lighting on the ancient pillar - Rajaa defended the state government's handling of the issue.

"They are spreading blatant lies that the deepam was not lit. We all saw that it was, at the same place it has been lit for over 100 years, following tradition without deviation!

With both sides sharpening their messaging, the political battle around faith, development and regional pride appears set to intensify in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls next year.