Karnataka Congress Reignites Tipu Jayanti Row, BJP's 'Bin Laden Jayanti' Jab

The long-standing political and ideological battle over Tipu Jayanti resurfaced on Tuesday after Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashapanavvar moved a call-for-attention motion in the Karnataka Assembly, urging the government to resume state-sponsored Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Speaking to NDTV, Kashapanavvar questioned the continued suspension of the event. "Why shouldn't we have the celebrations? Is it wrong? This has nothing to do with appeasement. We started celebrating Tipu Jayanti in 2013. I am only asking that it be resumed. Aren't we celebrating the jayantis of other freedom fighters as well?"

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar endorsed the idea of reviving the celebration, saying, "This is a secular country. What is wrong with celebrating Tipu Jayanti? It's just like the other Jayanti celebrations we observe in Karnataka. BJP is only interested in creating Hindu-Muslim issues."

The proposal triggered immediate backlash from the opposition.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the BJP would "definitely oppose" any move by the government to reintroduce Tipu Jayanti. "Congress will celebrate Tipu and even Bin Laden's birthday because of their love for Muslims and hate for Hindus," he said.

Tipu Jayanti, first officially introduced by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2015, aimed to honor Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysore known for his resistance against the British. However, the celebration quickly turned into a political flashpoint as communal tensions and clashes were reported in Kodagu and other parts of Karnataka during the 2015 and 2016 events.

BJP and several Hindutva groups accused Tipu Sultan of being a "religious persecutor," while Congress and progressive groups hailed him as a "freedom fighter" and "Tiger of Mysore."

In 2019, the BJP government officially suspended Tipu Jayanti, citing law and order concerns.

Since then, the issue resurfaces periodically, reigniting political and ideological divides.