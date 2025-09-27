West Bengal Government To Launch Recruitment Drive For 13,421 Teacher Posts

The West Bengal government will soon launch a major teacher recruitment drive after the Durga Puja festival. State Education Minister Bratya Basu said a total of 13,421 primary teacher posts will be filled.

The minister shared the update on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating, "On the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education will issue a notification for 13,421 vacant posts. The council will publish the notice just after Puja. Best wishes in advance to all job aspirants."

The announcement comes shortly after the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 results were released on September 24. Out of 2,73,147 candidates, only 6,754 (2.47%) qualified.

Meanwhile, some candidates who qualified TET 2022 recently staged a protest, alleging that around 50,000 teaching posts remain vacant in primary and upper primary schools. The minister, however, dismissed the claim, clarifying that the board would soon issue a notification covering all existing vacancies.