Rs 29 Crore Cash, 5 Kg Gold Found At 2nd Flat Of Bengal Minister's Aide

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on July 23 (File)

At least Rs 29 crore in cash and five kgs of gold jewellery were recovered from the second flat of Arpita Mukherjee in Kolkata, a close aide of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee during a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate that went on for 18 hours.

The probe agency officials left Arpita Mukherjee's home in the Belgharia area of Kolkata with 10 trunks of cash this morning.

This comes days after the probe agency had recovered Rs 20 crore from Ms Mukherjee's other flat in the city.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on July 23, a day after the first lot of cash was seized from her house.