"No CBI Inquiry Into Teacher Posts": Supreme Court Relief To Bengal Government

Read Time: 1 min
"No CBI Inquiry Into Teacher Posts": Supreme Court Relief To Bengal Government
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has said there will be no CBI inquiry into the Bengal government's creation of additional posts to accommodate around 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff sacked from the state's School Service Commission Monday after the selection process was voided.

The court overruled a Calcutta High Court order directing the inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation, noting courts had been barred from investigating decisions by a cabinet.

It was, therefore, incorrect of the High Court to order the inquiry, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said.

