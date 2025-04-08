"No CBI Inquiry Into Teacher Posts": Supreme Court Relief To Bengal Government

The Supreme Court has said there will be no CBI inquiry into the Bengal government's creation of additional posts to accommodate around 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff sacked from the state's School Service Commission Monday after the selection process was voided.

The court overruled a Calcutta High Court order directing the inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation, noting courts had been barred from investigating decisions by a cabinet.

It was, therefore, incorrect of the High Court to order the inquiry, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said.