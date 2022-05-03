Say No To FOMO, Come Invest In India: PM Modi's Pitch In Denmark

PM Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart participated in India-Denmark Business Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today explained to international business leaders why investing in India would be a good move for them. During his visit to Denmark, PM Modi told investors that the only way to avoid "FOMO", or fear of missing out - a popular expression on the internet - is to invest in India.

"These days the term FOMO or fear of missing out is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India's reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don't invest in our nation will certainly miss out," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet quoting him.

PM Modi, who is on official visit to the Nordic nation, told a gathering there is great scope of investing in green technology. He said the businesses from India and Denmark have often worked together in the past.

"The strengths of our nations complement each other," PM Modi said.

Later, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted pictures of PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen participating in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from the two countries, and also a video of the two leaders being greeted after the meeting by Indian community members.

"Enriching conversations on ways to combine Denmark's skill and India's scale, especially in areas of clean energy and climate friendly technologies," Mr Bagchi said about the business forum meeting.

PM Modi arrived in Denmark from Germany, and was received by his Danish counterpart at the airport as a special gesture.