Bank Employee Robbed Of Rs 1 Lakh At Gunpoint On UP Highway, 3 Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested three robbers who looted money from a bank employee while he was on his way to Agra, said Police.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the three robbers, stopped the car of a bank employee Madan Gola, who was on his way from the Mathura refinery to Agra and at around 8 pm, on December 28, the robbers took him to the ATM at gunpoint, made him withdraw Rs 1 lakh 32 thousand, looted the money and ran away.

SSP Mathura Shailesh Kumar Pandey informed that three people have been arrested in the case. During an encounter with the police, Krishna, a resident of Agra has been injured and two other robbers namely Samrat and Vivek, residents of the Refinery in Mathura, have been taken into police custody. One lakh three hundred rupees, a motorcycle and cartridges have been recovered from them.

At present, no criminal history has been found of these robbers but the strictest action will be taken against them, said SSP Shailesh Pandey.

