Video: Man Performs Chin-Ups While Hanging From Bridge Over Busy Highway

A video of a man performing a life-threatening stunt on the Hapur stretch of the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Uttar Pradesh has drawn attention online.

In the video, the man, dressed in dark-coloured trousers and a black vest, is seen hanging from a railway bridge that passes over the busy highway. Despite the height and the constant movement of traffic below, he performed the chin-up exercise.

The stunt continued as vehicles passed underneath on the highway, highlighting the level of risk involved.

Chin-ups are a bodyweight exercise in which a person grips a bar positioned above the head and pulls the body upward until the chin rises above the bar.

In another video, the man is seen running alongside a moving train on the railway tracks. He is also seen doing push ups and jumping on the track. The video is reportedly from the Pilkhuwa police station area in Uttar Pradesh.

Another Risky Stunt In Hapur A Few Months Ago

A few months ago, a man was arrested after performing a dangerous stunt on a moving SUV along NH9, reportedly near Baghpat.

In the video, he is seen driving a Scorpio with both doors open. He then exits the passenger seat to stand on the bonnet while leaving the steering wheel unattended. At one point, he sits on the bonnet, leans against the windshield, and climbs onto the roof, standing there as the vehicle continues to move. The footage was reportedly captured from another vehicle travelling alongside.

(With inputs from Mohd Adnan)