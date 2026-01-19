Foreign Envoys Flock To Meet BNP Chief Tarique Rahman Ahead of Polls

Aspiring Prime Minister and political heavyweight Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been meeting with foreign diplomats ahead of the national elections scheduled in a month.

The BNP is widely seen as a frontrunner, and Tarique Rahman, son of the late Khaleda Zia, is considered a potential Prime Minister following his return from 17 years in exile.

The most keenly watched engagement occurred when US Ambassador Brent Christensen, accompanied by several embassy officials, paid a courtesy visit to the BNP Chairman. Earlier this week, Ambassador Christensen presented his credentials to President Shahabuddin at Banga Bhaban.

"Today I had the honor of presenting my credentials... I look forward to advancing President Trump's priorities and further strengthening US-Bangladesh relations," the Ambassador stated.

The meeting, held on Monday at the BNP Chairman's office in Gulshan, included senior leaders such as Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

On the same day, the High Commissioner of Canada, Ajit Singh, also paid a courtesy call.

This follows a flurry of diplomatic activity over the weekend, including meetings with the ambassadors of Switzerland and Brazil, as well as an earlier visit by Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on January 10.