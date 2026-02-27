Bangladesh Invites Indian Choir For Concert As Dhaka Seeks To Reset Ties

As New Delhi and Dhaka look to reset ties under the new Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, Bangladesh's envoy to India has proposed a cultural bridge between the two nations. Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah, during his recent trip to Meghalaya, met members of India's celebrated Shillong Chamber Choir and announced a plan for a cross-border performance.

Hamidullah said he met the choir's lead vocalist, William Basaiawmoit, and learnt about the ensemble's 25-year journey of representing India on global stages while promoting peace and harmony. He said the interaction culminated in a spontaneous proposal to host the choir in Bangladesh as part of celebrations highlighting India-Bangladesh friendship and shared cultural ties.

"I had long known the Shillong Chamber Choir. Today, meeting William Basaiawmoit, the lead singer, vocalist in Meghalaya, heard of the Choir's 25-year impeccable journey, representing India as also carrying the message of peace and harmony globally," the Bangladeshi envoy said in a post on x.

I had long known @Shillong_SCC. Today, meeting William Basaiawmoit, the lead singer | vocalist in #Meghalaya, heard of the Choir's 25 yrs impeccable journey, representing #India as also carrying message of peace & harmony, globally.



— Riaz Hamidullah (@hamidullah_riaz) February 26, 2026

"We spontaneously hatch a plan for the majestic Choir to be in Bangladesh - to celebrate India-Bangladesh friendship and journey in togetherness. Many Bangladeshi music enthusiasts await," he added.

The Indian choir group replied to the Bangladeshi envoy, saying, "It was indeed a productive conversation. We now look forward to our future."

Known for blending Western classical traditions with Indian influences, the Shillong Chamber Choir has previously performed at several prestigious international platforms, emerging as one of India's most recognised musical groups. The group, which gained national attention after winning the reality show 'India's Got Talent', performed for former US President Barack Obama at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during his visit to India in 2010.

If finalised, the Bangladesh concert would mark a significant cultural outreach. The proposed event could be seen as Dhaka's soft-diplomacy gesture to reinforce messages of regional harmony.