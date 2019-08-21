Babulal Gaur Dies At 89, PM Modi Condoles Death Of The Veteran BJP Leader

BJP leader Babulal Gaur, who served as Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 2004-2005, died today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur, saying he continuously worked to strengthen the party.

Babulal Gaur, a veteran BJP leader, died due to cardiac arrest in Bhopal this morning. He was 89.

Prime Minister Modi said Babulal Gaur served people for decades and transformed Madhya Pradesh.

"From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh he undertook many efforts to transform the state," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"Saddened by his demise," PM Modi added.

Shri Babulal Gaur Ji served people for decades. From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our Party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh he undertook many efforts to transform the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.

Babulal Gaur, who died this morning at a private hospital in Bhopal, served as Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 2004 to 2005. He was suffering from various old-age related ailments and was hospitalised for quite some time at Narmada Hospital.

Babulal Gaur represented the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP from his traditional Govindpura Vidhan Sabha seat 10 times. Born on June 2, 1930 in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Babulal Gaur emerged as a powerful and popular leader in Madhya Pradesh initially as a trade union leader and later as MLA.



