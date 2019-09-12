Clerk 'Assaulted' In Premises, Lawyer In Ayodhya Case Tells Supreme Court

Ayodhya Case: Advocate Rajeev Dhavan for taking up the case on behalf of Sunni Waqf Board

The Supreme Court today took note of the submission of a lawyer, representing Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya land dispute case, that he has been receiving threat messages for appearing in the matter.

"This has to be deprecated. This is something which should not be happening," a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The moment the bench assembled to commence hearing in the decades old politically sensitive case on 22nd day, senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Sunni Waqf Board and others, alleged that he has received a threat message on Facebook and yesterday his clerk was assaulted by few other people in the Supreme Court premises.

"This is not the right atmosphere conducive for hearing," Mr Dhavan said, adding that these things should not happen in the court and "one word from your Lordship" will be enough on this.

The bench, which also comprise justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, then proceeded with the hearing in the case.



