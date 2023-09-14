Avoid Sanatan Debate, Target Centre's Failures: MK Stalin To Party Workers

The BJP-led Centre should be targeted on "corruption", MK Stalin told party workers. (File)

The BJP-led Centre should be targeted on "corruption" and Sanatan Dharma debate must be avoided, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin advised his party workers on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling his Cabinet colleagues days ago to defend Sanatan Dharma is a clear pointer that he is trying to derive political mileage out of the row, the Tamil Nadu's ruling party chief said in a statement.

One of the Union Ministers is trying everyday to divert people's attention by deliberately attempting to make Sanatan a talking point. "Our people should not fall prey to the trick of the BJP to hide its failures." Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani has pointed out that the BJP wants to prevent debate on corruption and hence it is diverting attention by focusing on Sanatan Dharma, the Chief Minister said. Veeramani has underscored that "we should talk more on BJP's corruption." Hence, Mr Stalin urged his party cadres, office-bearers and leaders of alliance parties including the Congress and Left parties to keep the focus on graft.

"Let us work with dedication to win our cherished goal of protecting the country and democracy by defeating the graft tainted, communal and despotic BJP regime and I appeal to everyone to not give room to attention diversion." People knew pretty well that those belonging to the BJP are adept in making people forget real issues and divert attention.

The Chief Minister listed alleged irregularities in Central schemes, including the Bharat Mala and Dwaraka expressway projects to the tune of Rs 7.50 lakh crore and claimed the CAG report has exposed it.

Referring to the Manipur violence, Mr Stalin said the BJP regime is spineless to "douse fire" and it is trying to change the course of national discourse. The recent victory of INDIA alliance partners in the bypolls is a precursor, symbolising a nation-wide win for the combine in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)