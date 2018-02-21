Avani Chaturvedi Becomes First Indian Woman To Fly A Fighter Jet The IAF has already selected the next batch of three women trainee pilots for the fighter stream.

900 Shares EMAIL PRINT Flying officer Avani Chaturvedi flew a MiG-21 bison in her first solo flight. New Delhi: Scripting history, flying officer Avani Chaturvedi has become the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft, an Indian Air Force official said.



"Chaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo when she flew a MiG-21 bison in her first solo flight," the official said.



She undertook the sortie from IAF's Jamnagar base on Monday, he said.

Flying Officer Chaturvedi took off from the Jamnagar Air base and successfully completed mission.



They were commissioned as flying officers in July 2016, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.



The IAF has already selected the next batch of three women trainee pilots for the fighter stream.





Scripting history, flying officer Avani Chaturvedi has become the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft, an Indian Air Force official said."Chaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo when she flew a MiG-21 bison in her first solo flight," the official said.She undertook the sortie from IAF's Jamnagar base on Monday, he said.Three women pilots, Ms Chaturvedi, Ms Bhawana Kanth and Ms Mohana Singh, had undergone strenuous training programme to fly fighter jets. They were commissioned as flying officers in July 2016, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.The IAF has already selected the next batch of three women trainee pilots for the fighter stream.