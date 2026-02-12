India To Send Air Force Instructors To UK To Train British Fighter Pilots

A major facility of Britain's air force responsible for creating the UK's next generation of world-class fighter pilots will get new trainers from India, a statement said.

The announcement came after the 19th UK-India Air Staff Talks in Delhi ended today.

Under the latest agreement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will send three qualified flight instructors to Royal Air Force (RAF) Valley to train British pilots.

RAF Valley on Anglesey is home to No. 4 Flying Training School. Aircrew are also trained at RAF Valley for mountain and maritime operations throughout the world.

This marks the first time that Indian flight instructors will train British pilots at RAF Valley in flying fighter jets. The IAF deployment will be for two years initially, the statement said.

The IAF flight instructors will train RAF pilots on the BAE Hawk T2 or Texan T1 aircraft. India also flies the Hawk as its main advanced jet trainer. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd manufactures this trainer under licence from BAE Systems.

The flight instructors will remain under the IAF's command while working for RAF commanders on instructional duties, the statement said.

"The signing of this Letter of Agreement is a significant step in strengthening the longstanding relationship between the Royal Air Force and the Indian Air Force. Bringing Indian QFIs into UK Military Flying Training Systems deepens our cooperation, enhances interoperability and reinforces our shared commitment to excellence in aircrew training," Vice Marshal Ian Townsend, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff, said.

QFI is short for qualified flight instructors.

Photo Credit: raf.mod.uk

India-UK Cooperation

The Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth has an officer from the Indian Navy as one of its instructors since May 2024. This development was followed by the deployment of an Indian Army officer to Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2025 as an instructor.

This marked all three British military academies now hosting Indian officers as instructors from respective services.

In 2025, the UK and India conducted the largest ever maritime exercise involving the Carrier Strike Groups of both the navies. This was closely followed by joint army exercise Ajeya Warrior in Rajasthan.

In 2023, the Indian Air Force participated in the UK's multi-lateral air exercise Cobra Warrior for the first time. In 2024, the Royal Air Force was amongst the participants for IAF's first multi-lateral air combat exercise Tarang Shakti.

The Air Staff Talks are part of annual engagements, with both sides usually represented by a two-star officer or above to discuss areas of military collaboration. The previous edition of the staff talks was held in London in 2025.