Timeline: World's Most Expensive Fighter Jet Is Still Grounded In Kerala

The British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet, which made an unscheduled landing in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night, remains grounded for the fourth straight day on Wednesday.

The jet, one of the most advanced of its kind in the world, has become an unusual and high-profile presence at the airport, drawing attention from aviation enthusiasts and onlookers.

The F-35B is also the most expensive fighter jet in the world in terms of the overall programme cost.

The aircraft is part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. The carrier group recently completed joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy.

Since its arrival, British aviation engineers have been working intensively to fix a technical snag related to the aircraft's hydraulic systems. Despite their efforts, the issue remains unresolved, delaying the fighter jet's return to its mother ship. The aircraft remains parked at Bay 4 of the airport under a strict security cordon.

Here is the sequence of events of the F-35B grounding, along with details of what ails the aircraft.

June 14, 8.50 pm

British F-35B stealth fighter jet takes off from HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

June 14, 9.20 pm

The F-35B pilot contacts Thiruvananthapuram airport, declares low fuel and requests for landing clearance.

June 14, 9.30 pm

The F-35B lands in Thiruvananthapuram airport.

June 14, 10.30 pm

The pilot 'Mike' is escorted from the jet for security procedures.

June 14, 11.15 pm

A Royal Navy helicopter lands with a two-man repair crew and remains overnight.

June 15, 11.20 am

Six Royal Navy technicians arrive; the aircraft grounding is extended due to mechanical issues.

June 15, 9.54 pm

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirms emergency landing of the F-35B, says it is providing necessary support.

June 16

The F-35B is reported to be grounded due to hydraulic failure.

June 16

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security cover of the grounded F-35B is extended.

June 18

The F-35B enters the fourth day of being grounded at the airport in Kerala.