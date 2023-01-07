Avani Chaturvedi, 1st Woman Pilot To Be Part Of War Games Abroad: 5 Facts

Here are 5 facts about squadron leader Avani Chaturvedi:
Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi was in the first batch of three women to be commissioned as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force. will be participating in the wargames in Japan. She will take part in the Veer Guardian 2023 exercise which will be held in Japan from January 16.
Avani Chaturvedi is a Sukhoi-30 fighter pilot based in Jodhpur.
The 29-year-old first flew the MiG-21 Bison in IAF Squadron service after she completed her training on Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers.
She was declared the first woman combat pilot in Indian Air Force along with Mohana Singh Jitarwal, and Bhawana Kanth.
Avani Chaturvedi was born in Madhya Pradesh. Before joining the IAF, she underwent six months of intensive training at the Air Force Academy in Telangana's Dundigal.
