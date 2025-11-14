Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Safe

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," the release added.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Indian Air Force Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Safe
"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," the release added. (Representational)
Chennai:

An Indian Air Force aircraft which was on a routine training mission crashed near Tambaram here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The pilot ejected safely, they said.

"An Indian Air Force aircraft 'Pilatus PC-7', which was on a routine training mission, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on November 14. The pilot ejected safely," an official release said.

Responding to a query, an official told PTI that the incident occurred around 2 pm.

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," the release added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Indian Air Force Aircraft, Indian Air Force, Pilot
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com