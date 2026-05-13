Auto Driver, 65, Dies After E-Scooter Explodes Inside Bengaluru Home

A man died after an electric two-wheeler allegedly exploded while being charged inside his house in Bengaluru's Murphy Town area.

The man has been identified as Lourd Nathan, 65, a resident of Murphy Town, Halasuru. He worked as an auto driver in the city.

On the night of May 11, at around 11 pm, the electric two-wheeler was allegedly kept for charging inside the house before the family went to sleep.

At around 3 am on May 12, the vehicle allegedly exploded inside the residence, triggering a fire that engulfed the house. Lourd Nathan, who was sleeping inside at the time, suffered severe burn injuries in the incident.

He was immediately rushed to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

A UDR has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS, 2023, based on a complaint filed by Frank Anthony L, the son of Lourd Nathan.

Police have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the explosion and the fire.