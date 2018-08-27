At UN General Assembly Sushma Swaraj May Meet Pak Foreign Minister

The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Imran Khan on being sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

All India | | Updated: August 27, 2018 15:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
At UN General Assembly Sushma Swaraj May Meet Pak Foreign Minister

Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the 73rd session of the UNGA.

New Delhi: 

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj is likely to meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York next month, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA).

The foreign ministers of both the countries will be present at the 73rd session of the UNGA, which begins on September 18.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Imran Khan on being sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Last week, Pakistan signaled that Imran Khan may not be able to attend the meet, in order to cut down government expenses. However, senior Pakistani diplomats have urged Mr Khan to reconsider the decision, saying that representing Pakistan was not a waste of funds, particularly on key issues like Kashmir and Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

Earlier on August 22, Mr Khan expressed interest with regards to a meeting between Ms Swaraj and
Mr Qureshi, stating that both the countries must engage in dialogue to resolve their differences.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sushma SwarajShah Mehmood QureshiUnited Nations General Assembly

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaAsian Games 2018Train StatusPNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonHyundai XcentProtect Your KidneyPetrol, Diesel Prices

................................ Advertisement ................................