At UN General Assembly Sushma Swaraj May Meet Pak Foreign Minister

Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the 73rd session of the UNGA.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj is likely to meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York next month, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA).

The foreign ministers of both the countries will be present at the 73rd session of the UNGA, which begins on September 18.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Imran Khan on being sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Last week, Pakistan signaled that Imran Khan may not be able to attend the meet, in order to cut down government expenses. However, senior Pakistani diplomats have urged Mr Khan to reconsider the decision, saying that representing Pakistan was not a waste of funds, particularly on key issues like Kashmir and Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

Earlier on August 22, Mr Khan expressed interest with regards to a meeting between Ms Swaraj and

Mr Qureshi, stating that both the countries must engage in dialogue to resolve their differences.