BJP MP To Lead India's Non-Official Delegation To UN General Assembly

Lok Sabha MP PP Chaudhary will lead the first of two non-official delegations of Indian MPs to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Two groups of 15 Members of Parliament each will travel to New York in October. The first group, headed by Chaudhary, will visit from October 8 to 14, while the second batch of MPs will go later this month.

The initiative marks a revival of India's parliamentary participation at the UNGA, nearly two decades after the practice was discontinued in 2004. The delegation underlines India's renewed commitment to parliamentary diplomacy, ensuring that legislators once again have a role in global conversations at the UN - the world's premier multilateral forum.

The Non-Official Delegation gives MPs a platform to attend UN sessions, engage with India's Permanent Mission in New York, and showcase India's democratic ethos on the international stage.

The first group comprises PP Chaudhary, Anil Baluni, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Nishikant Dubey, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, S Phangnon Konyak, Medha Vishram Kulkarni, Poonam Ben Maadam, Vamsi Krishna Gaddam, Vivek Tankha, T Sumathy, Sribharat Mathukumilli, Kumari Selja, NK Premachandran, and Rajeev Rai.

India has a long history of sending parliamentary delegations to the UNGA, including leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who represented India several times before becoming Prime Minister, and LK Advani, who attended in 2012.